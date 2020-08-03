Scranton National Night Out Canceled

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department has announced that the 2020 National Night Out has been canceled.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, it was the Scranton Police Department’s decision to cancel the event and while they are disappointed the 2020 event is canceled, they are looking forward to making the 2021 National Night Out “the biggest and best ever.”

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.