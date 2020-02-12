Scranton Municipal Golf Course in jeopardy

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Municipal Golf Course could be closing.

At Monday night’s Jefferson Township meeting, representatives of the Denaples, who own the golf course tell supervisors the golf industry is dying. It’s possible they will close the course at the end of the year.

They’re allowing leagues to start and finish their season ahead of the closure. It was mentioned at the meeting owners are looking at turning the course into an industrial park.

At this time, there are no plans to pursue those options. County records show SMGC Realty LP, owned by the Denaples, bought the 176-acre course from the city in 2003 for $1.4 million.