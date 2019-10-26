Scranton mayoral candidates speak before election

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The November election is less than two weeks away and one of the big races on the ballot is for Scranton mayor. Seven candidates are running for the top seat at Scranton City Hall.

Last week, Eyewitness News interviewed four of the five independent candidates. Friday Eyewitness News spoke with Democratic candidate Chris Cullen and Republican candidate Charlie Spano about what they want to see done if elected mayor.

Both Cullen and Spano were nominated in August by their own party’s committee. Republican and retired school teacher Spano announced his bid for the mayoral seat to clean up Scranton.

“We’re going to discuss this thoroughly and people are going to understand that in this building, corruption is not going to be tolerated at all,” Spano said.

With former mayor Bill Courtright pleading guilty to federal corruption charges in July, candidates say they have an obligation to cure the black eye. Which is why in part Democrat and practicing lawyer Cullen is running.

“What I bring to the office in January will be a fresh start. A fresh start based on abilities and perspective and professionalism. That will push away the corruption,” Cullen said.

Both candidates explained what they want to do to improve Scranton starting in January. Cullen believes he can unify the city for a common purpose.

“Cracking down on slumlords and improving our neighborhoods, working on the tax structure of our city. I am all for the payroll tax as opposed to mercantile. I’m all for stopping the rain tax,” Cullen said.

“I will not support a tax increase in the city of Scranton. I personally believe that a one-percent savings can be made. That’s one dollar out of every hundred of the $107 million in the city budget,” Spano said.

Spano wants a more transparent atmosphere inside City Hall and tackle big and small issues like new street signs while Cullen says he is for restructuring the tax base. He’s not for tax increases but is for property reassessment to align taxes appropriately.

“At the same time make it more equitable and I would like to see a program where we can help senior citizens in homes in our city of Scranton who are being threatened by tax payments,” Cullen said.

“I’m not doing this job as a resume enhancement. I want the responsibility to be the mayor for all the people,” Spano said.

Spano also says he does not support the rain tax and as a retired teacher, he will not receive health benefits or a pension from the city. Both Cullen and Spano say they want a mayor grant program where someone can write grants for the city.

The special election for Scranton mayor will appear on the November 5th ballot.