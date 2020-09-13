Scranton Mayor names interim police chief

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After nearly a decade, the Scranton Police Department is under new leadership.

Scranton Mayor Page Cognetti named a new acting Police Chief following the retirement of Carl Graziano. Since 2012, Graziano held the post.

Stepping into the role as the city’s interim police chief is police Lieutenant Leonard Namiotka.

Namiotka began his career with the department in 1993 and rose through the ranks throughout the years.

Graziano retires after more than 28 years of dedication and service to the city of Scranton. He will now serve as Director of Public Safety at Lackawanna College.