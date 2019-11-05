Scranton Mayor Hopefuls Cast Their Votes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A hotly contested race for mayor is happening in Scranton.

Poll volunteers are saying the turnout is low. Holy Rosary Center in North Scranton has seen 64 voters at 10:40. McNichols Plaza Elementary School in south side has seen more than 100 voters by noon. Board of elections say they are seeing a lower than usual turnout. Election officials say more voters will come out during the lunchtime hour and after work.

Seven candidates are on the Scranton mayoral special election ballot. Including, Paige Cognetti who voted at the Center, Councilman Kyle Donahue who voted at John F. Kennedy Elementary School, Attorney Chris Cullen voted at Robert Morris Elementary School, retired teacher Charlie Spano voted at McNichols Plaza Elementary School. Others in the race are Pizza Shop Owner Giovanni Piccolino, Gary St. Fleur and John Goshleski.

Eyewitness News Reporter Cody Butler is following the race all day.