Scranton mayor extends city’s State of Emergency proclamation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Wednesday, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti signed a proclamation that extends the State of Emergency declared for the City of Scranton through June 21, 2020.

According to the release, the proclamation enables city government to adjust operations to protect public health.

Residents are advised to continue the use of remote methods to access city services. For any questions, contact the Office of the Mayor at (570) 348-4101 or send an email to scranton311@scrantonpa.gov.