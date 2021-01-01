Scranton mayor expresses condolences, releases funeral information for city firefighter Stephen Sunday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti announced funeral arrangements for city firefighter, Private Stephen Sunday. The 28-year-old died on Tuesday of complications related to COVID-19.

A mass will be held at noon on Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church in West Scranton. Capacity will be limited to only 75 people.

Seating will be reserved for family and friends. Additional seating is for Scranton firefighters, city officials, and invited guests.

Traffic in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Jackson Street will be detoured during the services. After mass, the Scranton Fire Department will lead the funeral procession. Acting and retired firefighters will march in formation to cathedral cemetery.

During a live stream for her virtual town hall Thursday morning, Mayor Cognetti said this is an unbelievably tragic loss. She thanked the fire department for their strength and the community for their support.

“This is a moment where I think the closeness of our community shines and I feel that. Everyone, please continue to think of the family,” said Cognetti.

The city and fire department are asking outside agencies not to send delegations, members or apparatus due to COVID-19 concerns.

All emergency service members are permitted to pay their respects during visitation hours of 9 to 11:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Local 60 Coats for Kids, c/o the Scranton Fire Department, 940 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Courtesy of the Scranton Fire Department.