Scranton Mayor Cognetti announces re-election as a registered Democrat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton mayor Paige Cognetti announced she will run for re-election this year, but she won’t be running as an independent.

Mayor Cognetti has said she planned to run for re-election in 2021 since she took office last year after winning her special election. Today she announced she will run as a Democrat, saying the democratic party is where she always “felt at home”.

Cognetti called herself a “progressive independent” when she won the special election in 2019, choosing not to align with the local Democratic party due to its history with corruption.

Cognetti said since she took office, she’s been “fighting to change the Scranton’s culture of corruption”, and building a “foundation of communication” between government and the people.

She also talked about her fight to restore the economy by creating a tax policy working group to help lower taxes over time and creating more inclusive policies.

“Now that I officially return to the Democratic party, those values are still the same and only reinforced now that we are raising our daughter. These values include running for office because of the job you want and running for the opportunity to govern for the benefit of all residents — not just a connected few,” said Cognetti.

Cognetti also said that Biden’s presidential win is a point of pride for the city.

She said she’s been discussing economic recovery for families and vaccine rollout with the White House.