Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright resigns, is expected in court in the morning

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hours after resigning, Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright of Scranton will appear in Federal Court Tuesday.

Nearly seven months after the FBI started looking into Mayor Bill Courtright, he sent a letter to the City Council that read:

“As of 4:00 pm today, I hereby resign from my position as Mayor of the City of Scranton.”

Back in January federal agents raided City Hall and the Mayor’s home. Since then, it has been ‘hush-hush’. When the story first broke, Courtright’s lawyer told Eyewitness News that it’s believed that the inquiry relates to questions about campaign finance.

This is the first time in the city’s 153 year history a mayor has resigned. City Council President Pat Rogan will serve as acting mayor for the next 30 days. During that time the council will work to appoint a new mayor.

“There won’t be any changes in the city services to residents, police are still going to be working, our fire house will be staffed, garbage will be picked up, so residents won’t see any change,” Pat Rogan, Acting Mayor of Scranton said.

Courtright is expected to report to Federal Court in Williamsport Tuesday morning for a court proceeding.

“At this point, I am just letting the facts come out and develop as they are going to over the next coming weeks,” City Solicitor Jessica Eskra said.