Scranton man struck and killed on Keyser Avenue identified

(WBRE/WYOU) — We now know it’s an elderly Scranton man who died after he was struck by a car on North Keyser Avenue.

The coroner tells Eyewitness News the victim is 86-year-old Robert Coer, Sr., who lived at an assisted living center on the campus of Allied Services on the Morgan Highway. Police say Coer was crossing North Keyser just north of the Morgan Highway Friday morning when he was struck.

He later died at the hospital from multiple traumatic injuries. There is no word Friday night if the driver will face any charges in the Electric City.

