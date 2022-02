EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is sentenced to decades behind bars after being convicted in federal court on child porn, and attempted witness tampering charges.

37-year-old John Kramer from Scranton will serve 30 years in prison. Kramer was found guilty of producing pornographic images involving a 14-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Kramer then sent a letter to the victim’s mother threatening to have her arrested.