Scranton man sentenced after enticing two 15-year-olds online for sex

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after exploiting two different 15-year-old girls between 2014 and 2016.

According to a press release from United States Attorney John Gurganus, Robert Alexander Kusma, 36 of Scranton, was sentenced to 156 months in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release.

According to the release, in the summer of 2016, Kusma used the internet to entice a 15-year-old girl in York, Pennsylvania to meet for the purpose having sex with her.

It was discovered that Kusma had used the internet to also meet with another 15-year-old in the Poughkeepsie, New York area in March 2014 for sex.

In the process of meeting the New York teen, he violated the federal statue that prohibits interstate travel to engage in unlawful sexual activity with minors.

Kusma was ordered to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.