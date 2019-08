SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is taken to the hospital after he says he was attacked by a gang.

The alleged attack happened near Boland Court in Scranton around midnight. The victim told police he was attacked by six men not far from Chick’s Diner.

He says they beat him up, stole his money, and fired a gun as they were leaving the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.