Scranton man facing charges of drug trafficking, firearm offenses and escape

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is being charged by a federal grand jury with multiple offenses including drug trafficking, firearms offenses, and escape.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the superseding indictment states that Jason Charles Lajoie, 45, Scranton, allegedly distributed pure methamphetamine on numerous occasions between 2019 and 2021.

The indictment also states Lajoie allegedly was in possession of numerous firearms during the drug trafficking activity, as a convicted felon.

Lajoie also escaped from police custody at the Lackawanna County Prison on Sunday, October 24th, 2021.