Scranton man faces robbery charges, among others

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing several charges after police say he robbed a gas station Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, Albert Loch faces charges of robbery, unlawful restraint, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and recklessly endangering another person after police say he robbed a gas station in the 900 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Police say Loch tied up a gas station attendant with shoe laces and robbed him at knifepoint, taking approximately $600.