Scranton man dies in Baltimore police shootout

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A former Scranton man was shot and killed by police after they say he wounded two Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force detectives in a shootout on Wednesday.

They’re expected to be okay. 33-year-old Michael Marullo was wanted for an attempted murder charge in Delaware County. He took aim at detectives serving an arrest warrant in Baltimore.

“At least one of their lives was likely saved by application of a tourniquet applied by one of their fellow officers,” said Dr. Thomas Scalea, University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma Position in Chief.

US Marshals were serving a warrant for the 33-year-old for attempted homicide in Lower Chichester township, South of Philadelphia, when gunfire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

According to court paperwork, the former Maryland corrections officer was being charged with several other charges.

Marullo graduated in 2005 from Scranton High School. He lived on boulevard avenue in the city for two years. His 63-year-old mother declined to speak with Eyewitness News.

“This is a dangerous job. We wake up every day and we go do it for the people of the city we live in,” said Michael Harrison, Baltimore Police Commissioner.

Marullo lived in Baltimore before being killed by police. His lawyer is speaking out.

“My reaction was shock. This was somebody that my firm represented within the last ten days,” said Thomas Maronick Jr., Michael Marullo’s attorney.

“I would like to thank the brave officers who worked today’s joint task force. Their work is dangerous and can turn deadly instantly,” said Baltimore City Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young.

We have put in a request for the arrest warrant and the details behind it.