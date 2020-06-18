Scranton man charged after April shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against a Scranton man after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre in April.





According to police, Damel Wright of Scranton has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, among others after he was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force after a shooting.

That shooting on McLean Street resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital. The victim’s boyfriend was in the area to fight another man.

That man, showed up with three others and during an altercation, two people started shooting, striking the woman.

In addition to the attempted criminal homicide charges, Wright also faces charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person.