Scranton man arrested on drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been arrested on several drug charges.

According to a press release from the Scranton Police Department, Kenneth Davenport faces several charges after police found approximately 125 bags of heroin/fentanyl, seven bags of powder cocaine and 34 grams of spice in his bedroom. A digital scale commonly used for measuring/selling drugs was also located in the bedroom.

The Special Investigations Division began an investigation into Davenport after citizen complaints. According to a press release from the Scranton Police Department, Davenport admitted to selling drugs from his home in Scranton when interviewed by police.

He faces charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.