Scranton man among group arrested after drug investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man was among a group of people arrested after police found drugs in an Econo Lodge.

According to the Scranton Police Department, Corey Shea was dealing crystal methamphetamine and synthetic cannabinoids also known as “spice” from his residence at 920 S. 9th Street in Scranton.

Police executed a search at the Econo Lodge where Shea was staying overnight and found crystal methamphetamine, spice and psilocybin mushrooms in the room.

Shea was arrested for multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation produced seven arrests stemming from the residence.