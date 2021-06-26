Scranton Mac and Cheese Festival draws large crowd

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — What’s billed as the cheesiest event Scranton has even seen wrapped up Saturday night.

Chefs, vendors and food trucks were set up at Montage Mountain Resort for the Scranton Mac and Cheese Festival. The celebration featured live entertainment and beverages for guests 21 and older to enjoy.

Guests could sample more than 30 kinds of the beloved American dish, and vote for the best mac and cheese. Over-the-top mac and cheese recipes were helping draw a large and curious crowd.

“I like all kinds of mac and cheese. I mean, if you put stuff on it, it just makes it even better. So pulled pork, bacon, I’m there,” Christian Marasco of East Stroudsburg said.

More than mac and cheese was on the menu. Adult beverages and live entertainment made the event complete in the Electric City.