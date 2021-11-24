Scranton lights up the Times Radio Tower for 61st time

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The celebration got underway in the Electric City.

The annual lighting of the Scranton Times Radio Tower kicks off holiday performances and much more. There was a lot of excitement and anticipation.

A day before Thanksgiving and the holiday lights go on. The fireworks were going off just down the street. Santa Claus came to the Electric City for the 61st Scranton Times Tower lighting. The first time was back in 1960.

The WEJL Radio Tower is 296 feet tall and has 500 multi-colored lights stringing up and down the tower. This is the first year since 2019 they held its event downtown.

Lots of people came out to share in this annual celebration while many others sat at their homes and watched and heard the fireworks.

The Scranton Times does this every year for the residents and also natives who come back for Thanksgiving and can share in the annual tradition.