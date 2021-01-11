Scranton libraries reopen

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news, libraries in Scranton are re-opening.

The Scranton Albright Memorial Library, Lackawanna Children’s Library, and the Mary Kay Holmes Branch Library re-opened Monday. They’ve been curb-side pick-up only for weeks because of the pandemic.

The library director says he is confident it’s safe to re-open.

“It’s been difficult for everybody, and what I hear a lot of is that people want to come to the library, and have a sense of normalcy. When they get here, they feel safe, because they see everything we are doing to keep them safe,” Scranton Public Library Executive Director Scott Thomas said.

There are adjusted hours and the library is now closed on Sundays.