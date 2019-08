SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Jazz Festival begins Friday!

From Shenandoah’s own Dorsey Brothers to the Scranton Sirens, our area has a rich history in the music world, particularly in the category of jazz. Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash stopped by the Lackawanna Historical Society.

The 15th annual Scranton Jazz Festival, a three-day event, kicks off Friday night at the historic Radisson Hotel and different venues throughout the Electric City.