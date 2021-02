SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton Tuesday released its city taxes and fees guide for residents.

Scranton released a guide for city taxpayers focused on ‘what’s new’ for the 2020 tax filing.

The infographic provides a list of updated information on current and delinquent taxes, the collector of each and answers a list of commonly asked questions.

One change to note this year, garbage fees are consolidated to lessen the number of bills.