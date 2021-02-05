Scranton Ice Festival kicks off Friday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A committee was formed in Scranton to host the Inaugural Scranton Ice Festival. The sculptures carved in all different shapes.

The festival will feature a number of ice sculptures in front of businesses in downtown Scranton including various businesses located on Adams Avenue, North Washington Avenue, Penn Avenue, Linden Street, and Wyoming Avenue.

The event’s organizers hope to bring people downtown to shop and support local businesses in the slow month, and after a hard year during the pandemic.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday.