Scranton homeless shelter to open when winter weather hits

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In preparation of winter, Keystone Mission has announced they will facilitate a Code Blue, emergency shelter.

The shelter at the Weston Field House, 982 Providence Rd. Scranton, will be opened for the homeless during extreme winter weather conditions.

The shelter will be opened if the forecast includes temperatures of 20 degrees or lower, or a snowfall prediction of 12” or more or at the discretion of the shelter executive staff.

The shelter will be open 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., and guests will be provided with warm cots and showers.