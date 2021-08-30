Scranton firefighters lend a hand to those hit by Hurricane Ida

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Remnants of Hurricane Ida are forecasted to hit our region Wednesday into Thursday. With an already saturated ground, rain is the biggest threat.

While county emergency officials are preparing here, local firefighters are down south waiting to assist those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Five Scranton firefighters are down south ready to lend a hand to those in the path of Hurricane Ida.

“We’re outside the storm right now, but we are positioned that once this storm kind of rolls through that we are in a good spot to be able to go where ever needed,” said Scranton Fire Department Captain Dan Hallowich.

Station One on Wyoming Avenue in the city is where Captain Hallowich is stationed day-to-day. He got the call Friday night to join the Pennsylvania Task Force One a FEMA search and rescue support group.

“We were activated at 10:30 p.m. Friday. We were on the road at 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning,” said Captain Hallowich.

Hallowich is deployed to Birmingham, Alabama and with the Eyewitness Weather app, he can shift location at a moment’s notice.

“We could be operating in Mississippi by the end of the day. Our area of coverage is pretty vast,” explained Captain Hallowich.

While down south Hallowich is thinking about his family back home as remnants from Hurricane Ida makes its’ way to his home.

“There is always the concern that you know we leave our family, our area,” explained Captain Hallowich, “and what we are going to help, might be an issue when we come back or while we are gone.”

“If it has happened in the past, be prepared for it to happen again,” said Lackawanna County EMA Coordinator Thomas Taylor.

Taylor wants to remind residents to be prepared as rain is likely to move into our area mid-week.

“Just be prepared. Have a flashlight with batteries for power outages. Just extra food, things like that just in case you can not for some reason get out of your house,” said Taylor.

Lackawanna County’s EMA is working with municipalities ahead of time to make sure storm drains are cleared.

“Right now we are just monitoring river levels, just the forecast in general,” said Taylor.

PEMA is telling the state that any place that has flooded in the past should prepare for flooding whether that is basements, streets or creeks, streams and rivers.