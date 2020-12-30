Scranton firefighter’s death caused by complications from COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Autopsy results from the Lackawanna County Coroner reveal new details in the unexpected death of 28-year-old Private Stephen Sunday.

Sunday died Tuesday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center. According to the coroner, the results conclude that his cause of death was from multiple pulmonary embolisms attributed to COVID-19.

The coroner says Sunday was quarantined at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19 when he became critically ill and was taken to the hospital.