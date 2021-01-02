Scranton firefighter Private Stephen Sunday laid to rest

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A solemn day for the Electric City as more than 100 first responders near and far pay their final respects to Scranton firefighter Private Stephen Sunday.







Mass was held at St. Patrick’s Church Saturday afternoon before a funeral procession to the catherdral cemetery in the city’s westside.

Dozens of former and current members of the Scranton Fire Department marched to the cemetery to say their last goodbyes and remember the life Sunday leaves behind.

“We graduated with him from the academy back in April we finished, March we tested out. Steve was just a standup guy I knew him from high school, we went to school he was a year ahead of me but he loved the job, was a hard worker as an EMT and a firefighter,” said Private Ray Dominguez, Scranton Fire Department.

“He was a great guy, he’s gonna be missed, always put a smile on my face whenever I’d see him, it’s just tough to see him go,” said Private Mark Garnahan, Scranton Firefighter.

The 28-year-old joined the fire department last January. His peers say Sunday wanted to be a firefighter all his life.

According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, Sunday died Tuesday morning from COVID-19 complications.

As a first responder, Sunday would have been among the first group of people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but officials say he was recently quarantined with the virus and became critically ill.

“Steve could only do so much, we could only do so much, we got hired during the pandemic or at least it happened when we were in the academy so there’s nothing you can do, you just have to work with what you’re given,” said Private Dominguez.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to Scranton Firefighter’s Local 60 “Coats for Kids.”