Scranton fire starts after lightning strike

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scary situation Tuesday night in Lackawanna County after lightning struck the side of a home and started a fire.

Firefighters responded to Green Bush Street in Scranton after 5 p.m. The fire is believed to have started after the lightning strike.

No one was hurt. The grandson of the fire victim described what happened.

“The lightning struck down, hit the side of the house and it went up into flames. It started melting the receptacles and everything inside the house. They cut the main wires. The firefighters showed up, they said they tried taking the fire out as soon as possibly,” Matthew Birdsall said.

The flames were mostly contained to the kitchen area. The Red Cross is assisting the victims after that fire in Lackawanna County.