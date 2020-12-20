Scranton fire leaves neighbors shaken

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A devastating fire in Scranton has left a lot of unanswered questions and neighbors shaken up.

Flames engulfed Plotkin Shoes at Linden Street and Penn Avenue Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

The business specializes in work boots and other footwear and has been around for several generations.

A building that houses apartments next to the business also had to be evacuated. Neighbors who saw the flames were stunned.

“We saw smoke, so we’re like we should get out of here and just keep ourselves safe. We didn’t think this whole building was in flames, we were just hoping it was something small and we’d be able to get back in but it was scary, we’re just glad that we’re all okay,” Ally Walsh of Scranton said.

