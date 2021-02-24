Scranton Fire Department seeks new members

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Fire Department is hiring.

The department currently has three job openings. Couple this with the potential for some firefighters reaching retirement eligibility, the department is looking to beef up the ranks.

The city of Scranton is seeking applicants through the civil service commission for the upcoming firefighter – ETM examination.

If approved, applicants will have to go through physical and mental evaluations before being approved for the academy in Harrisburg.

“We are looking for people who are highly motivated to, you know, engage in public service. That have a drive and passion to help others,” Scranton Fire Department Chief John Judge said.

“You’ll see everything here. From car accidents to fires and having the opportunity for your community on their worst day is a, you know, that is a blessing to be a part of that,” Scranton firefighter Kyle Savage said.

If interested in serving the Electric City, applications are due this Friday at Scranton City Hall. The link to print the application is here.