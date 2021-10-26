Scranton Federation of Teachers to go on strike beginning November 3rd

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Federation of Teachers is going on strike next week.

According to a press release from the federation, the strike will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, November 3rd.

“We’ve reached the end of the line and our patience with the Scranton School District. The district has refused to address our concerns about the slash-and-burn budget cuts that are significantly affecting the quality of education. Strikes are always the last resort. We held off for many months, hoping, in vain, we could agree on conditions that are good for kids and provide decency, fairness, respect and trust for our educators,” Federation president Rosemary Boland said in the release.

The release states that teachers have not received a raise in four years and that the union has been working on a contract that expired in 2017.

You can read the entire statement from the federation on the federation’s Facebook page.