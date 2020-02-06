Scranton Federation of Teachers announces intent to strike

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Federation of Teachers (SFT) is planning to strike.

In a video posted on the SFT YouTube page on Wednesday, February 5th, second vice president Pat Festa says president Rosemary Boland presented the board a letter informing the board of the SFT’s intent to strike on Tuesday, February 18th.

On February 12th, there will be a general membership meeting at 3:45 p.m. More details will be posted in each of the schools. In the same video, Festa says on Monday, February 17, the SFT will meet for a community rally with all stakeholders in the district. More details will also come later.

On Tuesday, February 18th, the SFT will travel to Harrisburg to demand fair funding for a fair and equitable contract and to help schools and to let Governor Wolf know neither they or the students are second-class citizens.