Police: Scranton drug bust leads to multiple felonies

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Wednesday, police say they investigated into the sale of heroin and fentanyl in Scranton after receiving an anonymous tip.

The Scranton Police Special Investigations Division and the Scranton Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a joint investigation. After they observed suspicious activity at the Comfort Suites Hotel, police then developed probable cause to search the individuals and their vehicle.

Police say they then discovered $3,000 in cash, 250 bags of heroin, and packaging material. They arrested Floyd Hercules, 36 and Kathryn Winn, 30 of New York City.

Both individuals were reportedly taken into the police headquarters. Winn was discovered to be hiding 24 grams of raw heroin and ecstasy in her underwear.

Police say they charged the pair with multiple drug felonies.