Scranton Diocese leader issues statement on COVID vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several Catholic bishops are raising concerns about how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was developed.

This comes after the the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on doctrine and committee on pro-life activities issued a statement Tuesday saying the vaccine “raises questions about the moral permissibility of using vaccines developed, tested, and/or produced with the help of abortion-derived cell lines.”

But they also go on to say “It is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines.”

Thursday Bishop Joseph Bambera, leader of the Scranton Diocese, issued the following statement on the vaccine: “Given the grave danger of this virus, it is morally acceptable to receive any of the current COVID-19 vaccines that have been determined to be clinically safe and effective.”

He went on to say “Given that risk to public health, the faithful can in good conscience receive any of the current vaccines.”