Scranton Diocese dispenses the faithful from obligation to attend Mass

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As concerns arise, a local Diocese is pre-emptively forgiving parishioners for skipping out on Sunday Mass.

Religious organizations across the nation and our region are following suit with precautions. Guidance from the governor’s mouth to the ears of religious groups across the commonwealth. It’s the latest in steps taken to try and deter coronavirus among other seasonal issues in our region.

“I’m strongly encouraging all large gatherings, especially those with more than 250 attendees, to be cancelled or postponed,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

That guidance coming Thursday afternoon as concerns about coronavirus and other illnesses grow. And that includes religious organizations. Not too long after, the Diocese of Scranton announced a pre-emptive forgiveness for not attending Sunday Masses. They’re advising church members to use common sense. If they feel more comfortable staying home, it’s okay.

“It’s important to point out that our churches will remain open. Masses will continue. This is just one of those precautions that people have been asking about because a lot of people are fearful about the coronavirus that’s making its way through the country right now,” Eric Deabill, director of communications for the Diocese of Scranton, said.

The faithful and other religious groups are taking precautions by cancelling and postponing large group events, in line with guidance from Governor Wolf. Some people say the church is right to urge caution.

“I’m very hopeful that this is all overblown and that we won’t have any kind of great contagion or problem but I think at this point in time, to be cautious is the right thing,” Richard Leonori of Scranton said.

The Diocese says use your best judgement. Their doors are open.

“When we talk about who should be coming to Mass, if you’re healthy, by all means, we invite you and we want you here at Mass. But if you’re sick, please stay away,” Deabill said.

The Diocese has already made some changes. Things like Communion and the regular Sign of Peace are now limiting physical contact. It’s now up to parishioners to self-police, especially to protect the elderly in houses of worship. Other religious organizations are taking steps to avoid large gatherings.

Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton has temporarily eliminated the Church’s requirement that the faithful attend Mass each Sunday amid coronavirus concerns.

The Diocese issued the following statement:

“Effective immediately, and until further notice, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend.”

“Also, during a news conference Thursday afternoon (3/12/20), Governor Wolf encouraged religious leaders statewide to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and encouraged the suspension of large gatherings and events of 250 individuals or more. In the Diocese of Scranton, it is now strongly recommended that all non-essential parish and Diocesan events (outside of the celebration of Mass) be temporarily cancelled or postponed.”

This announcement comes after the Diocese of Scranton made changes in protocol earlier this month.