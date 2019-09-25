Scranton Diocese adding new elements to traditional STEM teaching

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Diocese of Scranton is kicking their student learning up a notch.

Public schools across the country are moving toward STEM learning, while Catholic schools are enhancing it with STREAM learning. STREAM stands for Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, and Math. It’s all in an effort to prepare Catholic students for the future.

With just a toggle motion with their thumb, students were controlling small circular robots.

“We’re experimenting with the Sphero robots which is kind of cool, but at the same time, it’s very fun,” junior Will Roever said.

The fun comes with the Diocese of Scranton’s new vision of STREAM. Bishop Joseph Bambera set aside $1 million to integrate the model of learning in all 20 Catholic schools, giving 4,500 K-12 students the preparedness they need now and in the future.

“Each year our lessons will be more challenging and incorporating the 21st-century skills that we know our students will need,” Superintendent Kristen Donohue said.

Donohue says the $1 million will be spread out over time, integrating more learning aspects of STREAM each school year.

“As our students are learning more, our teachers are going to be teaching in more advance level,” Donohue said.

Introduction to Design and Engineering teacher Mrs. Kimberly Mecir went to school herself over the summer to learn how to teach in a STREAM environment for her students.

“The idea of sitting down with a plan, working through a problem, showing perseverance and grit to work through those problems can transfer to a whole number of skill sets,” Mecir said.

“It’s all different subjects and activities all at once so it brings everyone together,” Roever said.

STREAM learning is important to the Diocese. They say by adding the “R” for religion and the “A” for arts, in with STEM, it allows students to be more creative and be more respectful when problem-solving together.