SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Scranton has announced that an Emergency Declaration will be active from Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Friday at 6 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect for the Downtown Central Business District from Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Friday at 6 p.m. This is to help with snowclearing. The following streets will be impacted: Jefferson Avenue to Mifflin Ave and Lackawanna Avenue to Olive Street.

Off-street parking will be available in city parking garages for $5 a day.

The Light Show at Nay Aug is closed Wednesday. City Hall will be closed starting at noon Wednesday.

