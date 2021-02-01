Scranton dealing with storm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow is falling fast, and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

Eyewitness News reporter and meteorologist Logan Westrope is in downtown Scranton at the square where we are continuing to see the snow fall. The trip from Wilkes-Barre to Scranton wasn’t the greatest, but we were able to slowly get here.

Lanes on Interstate 81 were plowed, but the heavy accumulating snow made it very slick. In Scranton however, snow continues to fall and will stay steady/heavy lasting into the night.

Winds have also picked us as the coastal low sits off the Jersey coast.