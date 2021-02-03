Scranton Community Intervention Center offers more for homeless than a meal and shelter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We often see stories in winter of people who are homeless struggling to stay safe and warm. A local nonprofit called Community Intervention Center provides those individuals with shelter, but goes well beyond that.

This center had some humble beginnings in 1972 when it was called “The Rap House” for people in crisis to come off the streets. Since then, Community Intervention Center has evolved into so much more.

Sitting behind one of four public computers at Community Intervention Center is Theresa, a 65-year-old consumer of the center’s services.

Problems that have since been resolved thanks to free access to the internet and what she calls a very helpful Community Intervention Center staff.

“These people are instrumental. I mean, they are fabulous. Everything everybody needs is handled here. I’ve never seen such an amazing situation in my life,” she said.

While typical day shelters provide escape from the weather and a free meal, this one goes above and beyond.

“We like to say we’re a stepping stone,” said Kim Cadugan, executive director of Community Intervention Center.

While it might be something relatively simple like helping their consumers apply for benefits, for other the center is a real lifeline.

“We help people in crisis and send them to the right referrals, drug and alcohol treatment, mental health, all of the above. We cover the whole gamut of social services,” said Cadugan.

The center offers a place for our community’s most vulnerable individuals to clean their clothes or take a hot shower. If they need clothes, there’s some new clothing available for free thanks to donations.

And with all this support comes success. Jason Griffiths, case manager/social worker at Community Intervention Center, says the center has managed to get more than two dozen people off the streets and into permanent housing.

“We’re just a triage. You come in here with a problem, we fix it or try to, and then, you know, try to get you back into society as best we can,” Griffiths said.

Community Intervention Center couldn’t do it alone. It relies on that community support. You can get involved at communityinterventioncenter.net or by calling 570-342-4298.