(WBRE/WYOU-TV) For the first time in their 80 year history, The Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market will close because of cold weather.

With temperatures dipping below freezing the next few days the Farmers Market along Barring Avenue will be closed on Wednesday.

The Market will reopen this Friday.

The Scranton staple is usually open from noon to six.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday from mid-July until Thanksgiving Eve.

Scranton Farmers Market Co-Op