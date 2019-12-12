Scranton Civic Ballet Prepares for the Nutcracker Suite

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) it’s a gift to the community——over 1200 students and the public will get to see the Scranton Civic Ballet Company’s 33rd edition of the nutcracker.

Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joseph Butash stopped by the Mifflin Avenue Studio to get a sneak preview.

“33 years, it has been amazing. Every year it just gets better and better. The age range for this particular show are 8 to 18. Total show, between everyone helping background, and production, cast, about 1oo people are involved” said Joleen Lazecki, Scranton Civic Ballet Company, Board Member.

“I’ve been dancing since I was 3 years old, and I love it. If I wasn’t dancing, I have no idea what I’d be doing. We dance 4 days a week, for multiple hours of the day. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it in the end” said Lilly McDonald, Snow Queen, Dunmore.

“This nutcracker season, December is always Nutcracker season for us. We love coming and being with everybody. This is our home, this is our second family. So being here, practicing every single day is everything to us” said Brooke Provinzano, Throop.

“It is a beautiful tradition in every place in the world. Every dance company, every school to perform the nutcracker. It’s a great opportunity (like the free show Friday morning at 10 am at the Cultural Center) because for the kids, for parents, for all the families in general. It’s a great experience to get together. It is a beautiful story” said Julio Alegria, Scranton Civic Ballet Company.

“We have this year 1200 students attending this year’s performance, and we are so excited about it,” said Lazecki.

Now those 1200 students will see The Scranton Civic Ballet Company’s production of the Nutcracker tomorrow morning at 7 pm.

The public can purchase tickets for two presentations. Tomorrow night (Friday) at 7 pm, and Saturday afternoon at 2 pm, all performances are at the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue.