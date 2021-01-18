Scranton City Hall to close through Wednesday out of precaution

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU/TV) — Mayor Paige Cognetti announced the closure of Scranton City Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precautionary measure ahead of the threat of potential armed protests.





Due to the recent indication of threats at state, local, and federal government buildings, City Hall will close out of safety precautions for city employees and citizens.

In a press release, Mayor Cognetti released the following statement.

“I want to be clear that at this time there is no known direct threat to Scranton City Hall or other properties in Scranton. This decision is made out of an abundance of caution, following the closure of the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg on these same days.”

City Hall employees are instructed to work remotely on January 19 and 20.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the latest information into the decision tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.