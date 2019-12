(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mayor Wayne E. Evans, City of Scranton, has announced that due to inclement weather, City Hall will be closed to the public during regular business hours on Monday, December 2.

All essential personnel, including members of the Police, Fire and DPW departments will be on duty.

The City will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, December 3. For updates to the refuse/recycling pick-up schedule, visit www.scrantonpa.gov.