Scranton City Council approves Nay Aug Pool feasibility study

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Tuesday, Scranton City Council approved MKSD Architects out of Allentown to conduct a feasibility study at Nay Aug Park Pool.

The feasibility study will be conducted starting now until April. They will look at operating costs and repairs for maintaining it in the future.

The contract is more than $61,000. City council is looking at grant funding in April from DCNR to help pay for renovations.

The city hopes the pool will be done in time for warmer weather.