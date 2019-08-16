Scranton celebrates India’s Independence Day

(WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens came out to one part of Lackawanna County Thursday for a celebration of independence.

India’s Independence Day is marked every year on August 15 as a national holiday. The festivities happened at Nay Aug Park in Scranton Thursday evening. People celebrated Indian culture and freedoms with food and a parade.

“It’s a big event, right? Independence, so people can have security, safety, open freedom. Before that, lot of control, people can not do openly anything with all of the ruling of Great Britain,” organizer Devendra Dave said.

Thursday was the first time in Scranton’s history to celebrate the Indian Independence Day.