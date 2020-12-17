Scranton begins to dig out after storm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The big dig is underway across the region. Some parts of our region received nearly two feet of snow.

In the Hill section of East Scranton, people are digging out, clearing sidewalks, plowing parking lots and more.

Residents are being urged to stay safe and most of all help city street crews keep the streets clear. They ask you not to throw snow into the streets.

And fire department officials ask residents if they have a fire hydrant in their neighborhood to clear the snow away from it.

