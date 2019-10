SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton bar, shut down months ago after being called a nuisance by the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office, is expected to re-open.

Rocky’s Lounge on Jefferson Avenue was ordered closed last February. The place was considered a hot spot for trouble, after several shootings at the bar.

Rocky’s Lounge is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday.