Scranton announces city worker furloughs due to coronavirus

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Dozens of city workers have been furloughed Tuesday afternoon, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti announced during a press conference.

Cognetti says a “couple dozen” administrative employees have been laid off because the city is losing money amid the coronavirus pandemic. That number could go up or down as the pandemic continues depending on the city’s need.

“I am deeply sorry about that,” Cognetti said during the press conference. “The city is not isolated from the rest of the economy.”

Monday, Governor Tom Wolf recommended that non-essential businesses across the commonwealth close. That decision means tax revenue is not flowing back to city hall.

When asked, Cognetti could not provide an exact number of employees who have been laid off. No fire, police or sanitation employees will be affected.

Mayor Cognetti says those who have been laid off are receiving healthcare benefits as the city is a self funding insurer.

At the press conference, city officials also updated residents on city services and resources as the government tried to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Scranton Police chief Carl Graziano says his staff will not be responding to minor incidents.

“Officers typically respond in person,” Graziano said. “To limit the contact with the public by going into people’s houses, people going into headquarters. Those incidences now can be filed online.”

Healthcare officials are also asking people to avoid going to the hospitals unless absolutely necessary.

“If you don’t need an emergency room and you don’t need to go to the hospital, please don’t,” said Dr. Patrick Conaboy of Commonwealth Health. “If you’re feeling ill but it’s not the type of illness that is going to put you in the hospital bed, pick up the phone and call your physician.”

City officials also published a press release with information on what the government is going as the pandemic continues. Download it below.